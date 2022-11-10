‘Not That Popular’: Brian Kilmeade Suggests Trump ‘Be Quiet’ to Help Herschel Walker, Calls His DeSantis Attacks ‘Insane’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested the best thing former President Donald Trump can do for Herschel Walker might be to sit on the sidelines ahead of his December runoff election in Georgia for U.S. Senate.

Republicans are grappling with Trump’s role as de facto party leader after an underwhelming performance in Tuesday’s midterms. Some conservatives have said it’s time to move on from the former president.

On Thursday’s The Story, Martha MacCallum asked Kilmeade for his reaction to an op-ed by Fox News contributor Victor Davis Hanson, who said a potential 2024 presidential run by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been helped greatly by the midterm results.

“Democratic opposition to a flawed and impaired Biden running again in 2024 will recede,” Hanson wrote. “Republican loyalty to the unpredictable Trump could fade. And both those realities will help empower DeSantis.”

Appearing as a guest, Kilmeade replied that he thinks Biden is running for reelection before addressing Trump’s plans.

“With President Trump, I would think the first thing, an indication I’d like to see if he was serious about being savvy and recalibrating is if he puts off his announcement Monday,” he said, referring to Trump teasing a “very big announcement” that will supposedly come on Nov. 15.

“If he puts off his announcement Monday, it’s putting team first,” Kilmeade continued. “If he takes his announcement Monday, that’ll show that it’s so Trump-centric, it’s gonna be playing to the DeSantis or broad scope – big jungle primary.”

MacCallum pivoted to the upcoming runoff in Georgia.

“His supporters would like to see him get all behind Herschel Walker right now in the most helpful way possible,” she said.

“It might be being quiet because in Georgia, he’s not that popular,” Kilmeade stated.

“It might be being quiet and also to sort of stop the bows and arrows that he’s shooting at DeSantis,” MacCallum responded.

“Right, which is insane,” Kilmeade replied. “I think that a lot of people are having difficulty when you see them fighting with each other that are on the right.”

