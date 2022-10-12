HBO’s The Shop has canceled an episode taped on Monday with Kanye West — which was filmed two days after West tweeted anti-semitic remarks.

The Shop features LeBron James and guests sitting around a barbershop and discussing a variety of subjects.

Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Company — which produces The Shop — exclusively told Andscape, in a statement, that the episode that featured West would not air.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kayne was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

West made online posts with anti-Semitic language Saturday. Unaired clips of his one-on-one with Tucker Carlson had the same anti-Semitic thoughts leaked Tuesday.

Andscape reported that James was not in attendance when the Kanye episode taped. Others who did participate in Monday’s taping included; shoe designer Salehe Bembrey and rapper Jeezy.

