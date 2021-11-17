Matt Stafford’s Wife Apologizes for Throwing Pretzel at a Fan During Rams-Niners Game: ‘I’m an Idiot’

It’s easy for me to say I would never waste a $6.75 pretzel by throwing it at another football fan, but I might feel differently if my significant other was on the field getting mercilessly chastised by the crowd.

Apparently watching her husband and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford get trounced by the San Francisco 49ers was enough to set Kelly Stafford off Monday night. With a Niners fan sitting behind her and allegedly trash talking, she turned back and launched a soft pretzel at the fan. There are multiple victims in this situation, but maybe none more troubling than the wasted pretzel.

Although video of the encounter hasn’t been leaked, Kelly fessed up Wednesday, when she apologized for the incident after being questioned by a Rams fan on Instagram.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford apologizes for throwing a pretzel at a #49ers fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRka1QIADx — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) November 17, 2021

“I’m an idiot,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”

We’ve seen fans throw soda, beer and haymakers at each other countless times during sporting events in recent months, but pretzels just hit differently.

