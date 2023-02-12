NFL Blasted During Super Bowl LVII For Poor Field Conditions: “How Have We Not Fixed This?’
The NFL was ripped to shreds on Twitter during Super Bowl LVII for how poorly the league prepared the field prior to the start of the game.
The game took place in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The field is a grass field and not the regular turf many NFL stadiums have. The grass is a mix of two types of grass, Bermuda and Ryegrass. Many players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could be seen clearly slipping and sliding repeatedly throughout the game.
Fox Sports cameras highlighted Eagles Kicker Jake Elliot‘s kickoff in the third quarter, where his left foot slipped before he kicked the ball off with his right.
“He’s lucky he didn’t twist his ankle,” Fox Sports’ lead analyst Greg Olsen said. “I mean, that left ankle, that’s starting to affect everybody.”
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown, and before he tried to dance, he slipped on the paint in the end zone.
Twitter noticed the poor field conditions and let the NFL hear it.
Watch above via Fox.
