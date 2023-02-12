NFL Blasted During Super Bowl LVII For Poor Field Conditions: “How Have We Not Fixed This?’

The NFL was ripped to shreds on Twitter during Super Bowl LVII for how poorly the league prepared the field prior to the start of the game.

The game took place in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The field is a grass field and not the regular turf many NFL stadiums have. The grass is a mix of two types of grass, Bermuda and Ryegrass. Many players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could be seen clearly slipping and sliding repeatedly throughout the game.

Fox Sports cameras highlighted Eagles Kicker Jake Elliot‘s kickoff in the third quarter, where his left foot slipped before he kicked the ball off with his right.

“He’s lucky he didn’t twist his ankle,” Fox Sports’ lead analyst Greg Olsen said. “I mean, that left ankle, that’s starting to affect everybody.”

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scored a touchdown, and before he tried to dance, he slipped on the paint in the end zone.

Twitter noticed the poor field conditions and let the NFL hear it.

Guys can’t even celebrate a TD without falling down. What an embarrassment of a field for a Super Bowl. The NFL should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/ObTrtuYwwa — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) February 13, 2023

when they cancel the rest of the super bowl because the field is too slippery and then rihanna does another concert pic.twitter.com/pDg716Vxcf — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) February 13, 2023

Is it just me or is basically every play being run on top of one of those slippery Super Bowl logos? I mean are there 57 of them on the field? — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) February 13, 2023

slippery field ????? for the Super Bowl ??? that’s BS……. — alan cutler (@cutler18) February 13, 2023

Slippery Field is a great name for a jazz musician. Bad condition for Super Bowl turf. — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) February 13, 2023

Creators of the Tahoma 31 grass when Tom Rinaldi mentions on the Super Bowl broadcast that the slippery grass is Tahoma 31. pic.twitter.com/1frsDnDnC8 — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) February 13, 2023

This is the first Super Bowl that has featured brothers playing against each other on slippery grass. — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) February 13, 2023

Every year the turf in the Super Bowl is brand new and seemingly every year it’s slippery. How have we not fixed this? #SuperBowl — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) February 13, 2023

