Notorious Trash-Talker Michael Rapaport Slams ‘Entitled’ LeBron For Hating NBA Playoff Format: ‘It’s F*cking Embarrassing’

One month after his public feud with NBA star Kevin Durant, notorious trash-talker Michael Rapaport shifts his focus toward LeBron James.

Joining Julie Stewart-Binks’ Drinks With Binks on the Fubo Sports Network, Rapaport called out LeBron for criticizing the NBA’s new playoff format. In a change of pace from past NBA seasons, the league instituted a play-in tournament to determine the final two playoff teams for each conference.

While LeBron’s Lakers are battling to avoid the bonus round, the NBA superstar recently tore the new format apart, saying “whoever came up with that sh*t needs to be fired.”

‘It’s f*cking embarrassing,” Rapaport said of LeBron’s gripe. “He was all for it the last it was discussed, when he said team’s should fight it out.”

Rapaport broke down the tournament, explaining that it adds no more than two extra games for participating teams. “These guys get paid so much money, they’re so f*cking entitled…and I think it’s unfair for them to be complaining, I think it’s unfair that LeBron James said somebody should be fired for this.”

“He’s trying to get people fired and sh*t now,” the incensed actor and comedian said while applying lip balm in an apparent “drop the mic” moment to finish off his rant.

Usually, the top-eight seeds advance to the playoffs, but the newly created NBA Play-In Tournament will feature teams seeded 7-10 in each conference. Those teams seeded seven and eight will be undoubtedly be annoyed about not getting the usual automatic playoff bid, but NBA fans will love the win-or-go-home addition to start the postseason.

