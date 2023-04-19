Doh! Red Sox Broadcaster Botches Call on Game-Winning Hit by His Team By Calling It ‘A Foul Ball’

New England Sports Network play-by-play man Dave O’Brien called the game-winning hit of his hometown Boston Red Sox with all the enthusiasm of a homeroom teacher going through her morning roll call.

After nine innings, the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins were deadlocked 2-2 at Fenway Park in Boston. The Twins plated two in the 10th to grab a two-run lead.

The Red Sox tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Reese McGuire. Jarren Duran singled to load the bases with no outs. Rob Refsnyder then grounded into a 5-2-3 double play.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third. Twins pitcher Jovani Moran threw a 2-2 changeup, which Verdugo swatted high and deep down the right field line to plate McGuire to drive in the game-winner. But O’Brien treated the hit as if it were a lazy ball destined for seats in foul territory.

“High fly down the right field line, but that one, toward the stands, a foul ball,” O’Brien said.

It was not a foul ball.

“Actually a fair ball!” he exclaimed after it became clear ball was ruled in play. “It’s fair! It’s off the wall and the Red Sox are gonna win the game! It just kept sailing down that line. The Red Sox win it on a walkoff!”

After a two-minute replay review, the call stood and the Red Sox won the game, 5-4.

Watch above via NESN.

