BBC Reporter Suspended, Being Investigated for Saying On-Air She Was ‘Gleeful’ After Boris Johnson Pulled Out of PM Race

Martine Croxall was suspended by the BBC and is being investigated for a “potential breach of impartiality,” the network announced on Monday.

The suspension follows Croxall being unable to contain her excitement on air after learning that Boris Johnson had taken himself out of the running for the Conservative leadership race.

“You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament,” Johnson said when ruling himself out of the race, believing the race could serve as a distraction.

“Well this is all very exciting isn’t it? Welcome to our lookahead to what the papers will be bringing us tomorrow. Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am,” Croxall said on Sunday evening.

Croxall faced a wave of criticism on social media over the “gleeful” clip.

Whatever you think of Johnson, if you care about the BBC you cannot think this is in any way acceptable from one of its presenters. pic.twitter.com/ihiCXXrz09 — Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) October 24, 2022

“BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality,” the BBC announced through a spokesperson. “It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

At another point in the program, Croxall actually admitted she could be breaking BBC guidelines as she laughed at a joke at Johnson’s expense.

“I shouldn’t probably [laugh]. I’m probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling,” she said.

BBC’s report on the suspension notes that Croxall may have been referring to the “fast-moving news agenda” with her “gleeful” comments on Johnson.

In a Twitter discussion about her comments, Croxall appeared to suggest that she was not referring to Johnson, but the “rollercoaster” of politics. After one user celebrated her apparent Johnson dig, Croxall called for “context.” When asked for said context, she simply tweeted, “The rollercoaster of politics. Fascinating to report on.”

The rollercoaster of politics. Fascinating to report on — Martine Croxall (@MartineBBC) October 23, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com