Richard Sherman had harsh criticism for former teammate and current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for the final play of Thursday night’s game.

The Broncos faced the Indianapolis Colts that did not display great offense. The Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in a game that no touchdowns were scored. Every point scored came from field goals made by the kickers.

Sherman got annoyed about the final play of the game when Wilson and the Broncos offense decided to pass the ball on fourth and one instead of a run play. The situation was very similar to when Wilson and Sherman were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks and lost on an interception thrown by Wilson on the one yard line against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The play call was questioned because the Seahawks had Marshawn Lynch as their running back, who finished that season 4th in rushing yards, but decided to call a pass play instead. Sherman did not hold back on his thoughts of Thursday night’s game.

“On the final play you have to run the ball, again,” Sherman said. “And I wish I had Marshawn up here.”

Sherman got fired up at the thought of what he just witnessed, and made his voice heard about the similarities the two plays shared.

“One yard, you need one yard. Run the ball,” Sherman added. “Run the ball!”

Sherman did not hide the fact he called out Wilson for his mistake once again.

“All he has to do is run the football,” Sherman said about Wilson. “Necessary criticism, I’ve said enough criticism for it, but god dang it run the damn ball! Learn from your mistakes!”

Postgame co-host Ryan Fitzpatrick took a playful shot at Sherman’s explosion.

“Can somebody fill me in, what is he referring to?” Fitzpatrick said.

“Run the ball!” Sherman screamed.

Wilson’s decision to throw the ball in Super Bowl XLIX is the reason why Sherman is only a one-time Super Bowl champion, not two-time. It looks like Sherman still has a grudge against Wilson for it.

