Shocking Video Shows Yankees Minor League Stadium Left Completely Underwater by Hurricane Ida

Deadly rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the northeast, flooding significant portions of the tri-state area.

Not only did the torrential rainfall impact sporting events Wednesday night, but its ramifications will be felt in the days and weeks going forward as stadiums begin their cleanup. New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots might have been hit the hardest of all local sports teams.

TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater was underwater following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida remnants. The park is home to the minor league baseball Somerset Patriots. pic.twitter.com/gKaRLfcNeB — njdotcom (@njdotcom) September 2, 2021

In drone footage shared by NJ.com, TD Bank Ballpark located in Bridgewater, New Jersey is shown completely submerged by flooding. The ballpark’s outfield is not waterfront, what looks like a body of water in the video is just further flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida. TD Bank Ballpark is located more than half a mile away from the Raritan River.

The Patriots are on the road the rest of the week and are not scheduled to make their return to Somerset until Sept. 7. Team president Patrick McVerry released a statement Thursday morning regarding Ida’s impact, but didn’t offer a timeline to ready the stadium for games again.

“The ballpark flooded like much of the surrounding area,” the statement read. “We are in the process of evaluating to what extent and the damage caused. In the meantime, we are thinking about all our neighbors dealing with flooding of their homes and businesses and hope everybody is safe.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com