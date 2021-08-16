Skip Bayless Shamelessly Defends Tim Tebow’s Epic Blocking Disaster: ‘He Did Get the Job Done’

Tim Tebow’s NFL preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end was a disaster. Not only was the 34-year-old a non-factor in the passing game, but his run block attempts were so laughable they went viral.

“This was bad, you know it was bad, everybody that saw it knows it was bad,” Hall-of-Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe told Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ Undisputed. On the play, Tebow, wearing No. 85, runs across the line of scrimmage to block Browns defensive end Trevon Young. But Tebow bounced off Young and stumbled to his right before embarrassingly crashing into his Jaguars’ teammate.

While everyone should seemingly be unified in recognizing Tebow’s tight end debut was a failure, he remains one of the most polarizing figures in sports and continues to have shameless apologists come to his defense. Among those is Skip Bayless, who regularly digs for any and every opportunity to criticize a figure as talented as LeBron James, but when it comes to Tebow, the Fox Sports host remains a protective safeguard.

“I don’t know that that block was bad,” Bayless told Sharpe.

“Tebow is so awkwardly off balance because the man he’s supposed to block is running away from him, that he actually stumbles sideways for a second and ends up sort of banging facemasks with one of his own teammates which is just completely weird,” Bayless admitted.

“Well I think I was the first to immediately tweet, he did get the job done!” Bayless boasted. “The point was, he accomplished what his designation on the play was, to get that number 59, the left defensive end. He didn’t really have to do anything, but he got it!”

Having not started an NFL game in nearly a decade, Tebow’s former college coach Urban Meyer gave him a contract in Jacksonville as a tight end, a position the ex-quarterback has no experience with.

Tebow entered his first preseason as the fourth tight end on the Jaguars depth chart and did nothing to warrant climbing the ladder. No matter how poorly he plays in games, Tebow apologists will continue to tout the off-field intangibles he showed as a college player more than a decade ago as deserving of a roster spot today.

