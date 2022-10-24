Stephen A. Smith Gushes At Bill Maher: ‘You’re Worthy of More Trust Than Almost Anybody On Television’

Stephen A. Smith praised Bill Maher for his political commentary and believes Maher should be considered one of television’s most trusted political pundits.

Smith joined Maher’s podcast, Club Random, to discussed both of their careers and the larger political climate, and how it’s tough to trust politicians. Smith believes the two-party system in America was a big reason for the political divide.

“The other bullshit that’s associated with it is what’s disgusting most,” Smith said. “There’s no way on earth you agree with everything. You can run across people who are like-minded, and they don’t agree on everything. But they’ve tried to convince us, because of this two-party system we’re dealing with, that you’re either on the right or on the left, and you can’t be independent.”

Smith believes it’s almost impossible to find a political pundit to be independent, but he regards Maher as one of the few who could fall in that category.

“Listen, I know you’re a liberal,” Smith told Maher. “I can’t emphasize enough how much I applaud the things that you say when you call out either side. The fact of the matter is, In this day and age, when you look at all these channels, Bill Maher, I can make a legitimate argument, you’re worthy of more trust than almost anybody on television when it comes to politics.”

Maher quickly agreed with Smith and added that was part of who he became as a television host.

“You’re totally right,” Maher said. “I’ll just say what’s real; I mean, that’s my brand. That’s what I’m selling. I know from when politicians come on my show.”

Maher explained to Smith that he does not like to have current politicians on his show because they will stick to their script and only professionally answer questions.

“Anyone who’s a sitting politician is always an eye-roll for me,” Maher added. “Because being a sitting politician, you’re going to be talking points, full of shit, not necessarily full of shit, but you just stick to your story. They’re not talking like we are talking.”

