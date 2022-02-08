Stephen A. Smith Says Gisele Bündchen Won’t Let Tom Brady Come Back to the NFL: ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’

Despite claiming he doesn’t want to take away from the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl, Tom Brady keeps continuing to do just that.

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last week, Brady made more headlines by already opening the door for a comeback. “Never say never,” Brady said about the prospect of returning to the NFL.

“I don’t believe a damn word he’s saying,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said in response to Brady already entertaining the idea of a comeback. And even if Smith did believe him, the First Take host claims Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, would never let it happen.

“Your wife has been clamoring for you to walk away from the game,” Smith said. “You talk about your wife and children and how important they are to you, which we all know is absolutely true…You’re going to announce that and then all of a sudden turnaround and say, ‘Well, you know what sweetheart? I changed my mind?’”

“I’m sorry, happy wife, happy life,” Smith continued. “That brother got to go home. And she’s far more important than the rest of us, and she’s far more important at this particular juncture in his life, his football career which he just walked away from. I don’t believe a damn word he’s saying.”

After reports of Brady’s pending retirement emerged last month, many NFL fans quickly blamed the decision to step away from football on his wife, citing the quarterback’s past reluctance to discuss hanging up his cleats. Last week, The View strongly condemned blaming retirement on Brady’s wife as being a “misogynistic” thought process.

“What woman do you know,” Smith said emphatically. “That you could literally look her in the face and say ‘no, no, no, no, no, no’ when she’s clamoring for you to retire…you grant her wish and then you turn around and say, ‘I changed my mind.’ What woman do you know that’s gonna let you get away with that?”

