The View Implores NFL Fans to Stop Blaming Gisele Bündchen for Tom Brady’s Retirement: ‘It’s Pretty Misogynistic’

Tom Brady shocked the sports world this week by announcing his retirement from the NFL, but not all fans are convinced the decision was his.

As news of Brady’s retirement began leaking out in recent days, many fans looked to place blame on the quarterback’s wife Gisele Bündchen, an act that was strongly condemned Wednesday morning on The View.

“He said he wants to spend more time with his family,” Joy Behar noted of Brady’s retirement announcement. “So of course a lot of male sports fans are trolling his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen online claiming ‘she made him do it, it’s the girl’s fault!’ This is like blaming Yoko Ono for the breakup of The Beatles.”

“These are just the Brady Bros upset that their guy is retiring,” guest panelist Tara Setmayer added. “But instead of blaming him, they’re gonna blame the woman…This is just kind of absurd…that they’re gonna blame Gisele.”

It’s not the first time she was blamed for some of Brady’s decisions, with fans often questioning his everchanging hairstyles and fashion sense throughout his career. But in terms of retiring, even Brady would admit the decision wasn’t his alone.

At 44 years old, Brady is still one of the top-5 quarterbacks in the world and he’s more than capable of continuing his football career. Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs last month, Brady admitted he was discussing the possibility of retirement and noted “it pains her to see me get hit,” referring to his wife.

“She’s someone that is his life partner, intimately involved in his career,” Sunny Hostin said. “She always was that ‘stand by your man’ type of woman…and I think it’s pretty misogynistic to blame her.”

The couple married in 2009, when Brady was 32 years old and at that time, no one anticipated he would still have well over a decade left in his football career.

Watch above via ABC

