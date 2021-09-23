Stephen A. Smith Slams Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins for Refusing Covid Vaccine: ‘Trade Him Now!’

Stephen A. Smith has a simple solution for the Golden State Warriors if their star forward Andrew Wiggins won’t get vaccinated. Trade him.

The Warriors reportedly have a growing concern that they will be without Wiggins for home games beginning Oct. 13, when San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandates for large events take effect. In March, Wiggins stated he did not plan on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and he reportedly has not wavered.

“They should trade Andrew Wiggins today. Period. Get rid of him, send him some place else. This is not a hard decision for me,” Smith said bluntly.

“Andrew Wiggins right now, because of the vaccination mandate in the city of San Francisco, would not be able to play in 41 home games for the Golden State Warriors,” Smith continued on First Take. “Then what do you need him for? What good is he for you?”

The city of San Francisco will require all staff and employees of large indoor events to be fully vaccinated. Performers who are not employed by the host will not be required to show proof of vaccination. Meaning Wiggins will be barred from his home arena in San Francisco, the Chase Center, but unvaccinated road players will be allowed into the building.

“In the NBA, you got the coaches, the medical staff, the NBA personnel, everybody has to be vaccinated! The only people that don’t have to be are the players…it’s a bad situation,” Smith said.

As the NBA attempted to determine its Covid protocols for the upcoming season, the Players Association declined to accept any sort of vaccine mandate. While the league can’t enforce its players to get the jab, they won’t be excused from local vaccine mandates. So far, San Francisco and New York are the only NBA cities with indoor vaccine mandates.

“Professional athletes are notorious for putting things in their body they don’t even know,” Smith ranted, expressing his confusion with Wiggins’ jab hesitation. “All of a sudden, now that you have the ability to harm other people…suddenly you wanna get righteous and be like ‘no I’m not taking this,’ that makes no sense to me.”

“If you’re the Golden State Warriors, TRADE HIM NOW! Period,” Smith closed.

Watch above via ESPN

