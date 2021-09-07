Stephen A. Smith Destroys Hypocritical Pro Athletes for Taking Supplements and Refusing the Vaccine: ‘Biggest DAMN LIE IMAGINABLE’

If Stephen A. Smith were running the NFL, players would either get vaccinated or they would stay off the field.

The NFL reports nearly 93 percent of its players have been inoculated against Covid-19, but some of the remaining seven percent are touting vaccine hesitancy.

“They lucky I ain’t running the NFL,” Smith said of players who refuse to get vaccinated. “Best Interest of the League Clause. You wouldn’t play.”

The league can’t mandate the vaccine without approval from the NFL Players Association. But Smith would attempt to invoke “The Best Interest of the League Clause,” considering the decision to remain unvaccinated can be a danger to others.

“It’s shameful when athletes talk about, ‘oh it’s a private matter.’ It is not a private matter!” Smith fired back on ESPN’s First Take. “Because it effects anybody that’s standing right next to you! You’re not living a private life!”

Smith’s bigger issue with professional athletes who refuse the Covid jab stems from their concerns about specific ingredients that are in the vaccine.

“If I hear one more person…talk to me about, ‘what’s in the vaccine?’ I might SLAP ‘EM WITH MY PHONE! I can’t take it!” Smith ranted. “The flu shot, chicken pox, ALL THESE SHOTS You’ve been taking all these years. People take supplements and vitamins!”

“We go to the doctor, we feeling sick, the doctor prescribes the medicine…we pick it up and we take the medicine,” Smith continued. “Why all of a sudden are we acting like we’re dissecting and picking apart one ingredient after another? It’s the Biggest DAMN LIE IMAGINABLE!”

The NFL has incentivized getting the Covid jab by placing unvaccinated players under strict protocols, limiting their ability to go out when traveling and mandating a five-day quarantine for those deemed a high-risk close contact. It was also recently reported that unvaccinated NBA players would not be allowed to enter arenas in cities with indoor vaccine mandates.

“If it were me, they wouldn’t even be allowed to play,” Smith said. “They wouldn’t be allowed to play at all!”

Watch above via ESPN

