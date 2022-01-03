Terry Bradshaw Cruelly Roasts Antonio Brown’s Outburst: ‘Put Him in a Straitjacket and Take Him to Some Hospital’

Antonio Brown’s topless meltdown has many people questioning if the NFL star should seek mental health assistance. But Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw offered a ruthlessly blunt suggestion for the polarizing wide receiver.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, Brown had a stunning tirade on the sideline. Late in the third quarter, the polarizing wide receiver stripped off his uniform, waved to the crowd, and paraded into the locker room while the game was still in progress.

“They need to put him in a straitjacket and take him straight to some hospital and get him analyzed,” Bradshaw said on Fox with a laugh. “It’s crazy!”

“Let’s not speculate,” Michael Strahan added, before he too began to mock Brown by removing his suit jacket and storming off-set.

After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was much more sympathetic toward Brown than Bradshaw and Strahan were.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said postgame. “We all love him and care about him deeply…I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

Monday afternoon, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians echoed Brady by noting that he still cares for Brown despite cutting the wide receiver hours earlier.

“I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, get some. It’s very hard because I do care about him,” Arians told reporters.

Brown might need or benefit from help, but teams never demanded it, instead choosing to overlook possible issues in favor of his talent. The 33-year-old wide receiver’s final straw with Tampa added to a pattern of detrimental behavior to his team.

Once seeming destined for the Hall-of-Fame, Brown’s career has since been marred by self-inflicted lapses, exemplified by using a fake vaccine card earlier this year and quitting on his team midgame Sunday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox

