Tony Romo Commends Aaron Rodgers for ‘Taking Responsibility’ After Anti-Vax Interview: ‘He Felt the Weight of it’

The NFL quarterback brotherhood held strong Sunday afternoon when CBS analyst and former Cowboys signal caller Tony Romo commended Aaron Rodgers’ second attempt at explaining why he lied about his vaccination status.

Rodgers has been widely criticized for telling people he was immunized against Covid-19 earlier this year, despite refusing to get vaccinated. After testing positive for Covid two weeks ago, Rodgers joined Pat McAfee on SiriusXM Radio and fired off multiple anti-vax narratives, only to return a few days later with a half-hearted apology.

“I’m glad he took responsibility for that. I’m glad that he said that he misled people,” Romo told Jim Nantz during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the Packers and Seattle Seahawks. “I think the biggest thing, you know it’s a polarizing issue, but I can promise you he felt the weight of it the last few weeks, it’s been something that he’s not thinking about anything else, and it’s been, a very challenging, make no mistake, week for him.”

In his first explanation of jab refusal, Rodgers blasted the “woke” mob, criticized the politicization of the vaccine, spewed unsubstantiated concerns about sterility and evoked quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. Although his second attempt at explaining his vaccine stance was far from a full apology, the quarterback did acknowledge he may have misled people.

“I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But at the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about,” Rodgers told McAfee last week.

Rodgers returned to the field Sunday and led the Packers to victory over Seattle, after a mandatory 10-day absence from the team as he battled Covid-19. Following the game, Rodgers thanked his supporters and acknowledged he was emotional about getting back on the field.

Watch above via CBS

