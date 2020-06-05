The issue of athletes taking a knee in protest during the national anthem has come back to the forefront amid the protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

Drew Brees set off controversy this week when he said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Brees was widely criticized for that comment and he later posted an apologetic statement on Twitter saying, “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

Naturally, President Donald Trump — who famously said “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now’?” — weighed in and said Brees shouldn’t have walked back what he said.

“There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!” POTUS tweeted.

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]