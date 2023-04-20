As is tradition on TNT’s Inside the NBA, normal basketball analysis went off the rails thanks to a hilariously suggestive comment from Charles Barkley on Wednesday night.

During the halftime show on the playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, the crew talked about Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the night. Barkley wanted to express how conflicted he was in his feelings about the game. Unfortunately, his idiom of choice was a strange one.

“I’m kind of juggling two balls right now,” Barkley said, prompting Ernie Johnson to ask him, “Is that what you’re doing?”

“I’m really proud of what the Grizzlies did,” Barkley continued. “That made me proud to be a basketball player. Like, ‘Hey, let’s just go and compete and see what happens.’ Then you got the Lakers, who just went out there and flat-out just dogged it, just went through the motions.”

By that point, however, Barkley’s analysis took a backseat to the reactions from his colleagues. Shaquille O’Neal, never one to ignore Barkley’s occasional innuendos, immediately turned his head away and covered his face to hide his laughter. Kenny Smith simply looked down with a big smile on his face.

Despite everyone on the desk reacting to his choice of words, Barkley remained serious the entire time. That was until the crew burst into laughter as the show went to a commercial break.

“You’re so silly, man,” Smith said of O’Neal.

“I’m not even gonna acknowledge you,” said Johnson.

O’Neal immediately placed the blame on Barkley.

“He said it!” O’Neal said. “Juggling, Chuck?”

Barkley was fed up with his antics.

“I’ll let it go,” he said, eliciting a “thank you” from Johnson.

