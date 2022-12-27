An unsuspecting cricket player with his back turned got completely trucked by a rogue camera flying overhead.

The wild incident happened Monday during a matchup between the South Africa and Australia. South Africa’s Anrich Nortje was walking out to his position, when all of a sudden, the camera crashed into his left shoulder and elbow, knocking him to the turf.

The view from the offending camera, known as the flying fox, is particularly jarring. It’s shown cruising along at a steady speed, before taking a violent, sudden turn.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa… 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

Nortje, thankfully, was OK, complaining only of minor elbow soreness.

“I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late,” Nortje said, via ESPN. “It was quite quick.”

The overhead camera has presented issues at recent U.S. sporting events as well. Earlier this season, the Jets-Bills game had to be delayed for more than 10 minutes because a cable snapped.

Nortje believes the camera is positioned too close to the turf.

“It probably shouldn’t [be that low] unless it’s being used for certain interviews or something,” Nortje said. “I don’t think it should be travelling at head height, that’s just my opinion.”

Watch above.

