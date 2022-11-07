WATCH: ESPN’s Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark LOSE THEIR MINDS In the Most Utterly Surreal Football Highlight Package You’ll Ever See

Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark went on a wild — and we mean, truly bizarre tangent during ESPN’s First Take Monday morning, as they highlighted NFL players who had great performances Sunday.

Irvin and Clark broke down three players who they felt performed the best throughout Sunday’s games and did it very enthusiastically — to put it mildly.

Irvin and Clark were both excited from the segment’s start as they surrounded the segment’s theme, “Dj Playmaker,” they began to highlight the performance of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

“These are my top three playmakers right now!” Irvin shouted. “Let’s start with number three! Remember Joe Mixon? Mixing that thing up!”

Irvin listed Mixon’s stats from an incredible day as Clark screamed in Irvin’s face.

“Keep it spinning and breaking records, baby!” Irvin continued to shout — as he moved his hands like a disc jockey would spin records.

Without taking a breath, Irving and Clark pivoted to number two on their list, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Let me tell you why I love number two!” Irvin said. “Nobody gave this dude a chance coming in, and everybody was still questioning him this year; Tua Tagovailoa belongs in the NFL!”

He added, “Tua threw 300 yards, three touchdowns in back-to-back games! Never done before in the history of that franchise! And that franchise had Dan Marino! And Dan Marino one of the baddest dudes to ever throw a football! Tua, keep it spinning and breaking records!”

All the while, Irvin and Clark were constantly in motion on the set. Both analysts, former NFL players, looked as though they were ready to emerge from the stadium tunnel and make a comeback.

“Justin Fields! I gotta give it to him!” Irvin shouted — spotlighting the work of the Chicago Bears quarterback to wrap up the segment.

“Justin Fields? But they say he can’t play!” Clark emphatically asked Irvin.

“Justin Fields, keep it spinning and breaking records, baby!” Irvin added as he continued to spin the make-believe turntable.

Stephen A. Smith, working First Take remotely from home as he recovered from his second bout with Covid-19, was rendered speechless by the antics of Irvin and Clark, and he resorted to a wave with a grin on his face.

