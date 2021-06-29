WATCH: Kevin Durant Looks Queasy as Angels Pitcher Vomits All Over Yankee Stadium Mound

Kevin Durant was at Yankee Stadium Monday night to watch the Bronx Bombers against the Los Angeles Angels. In the second inning, the Brooklyn Nets star got a front row seat to watch Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy vomit all over the field.

Bundy wasn’t pitching well, after giving up a home run to Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, but the Angels pitcher was feeling even worse. With D.J. LeMahieu at bat, and Durant looking on from behind the plate, Bundy stepped to the back of the mound to vomit as the crowd of 25,054 looked on.

Durant wasn’t alone in looking a little queasy. Fans throughout the stadium gasped and covered their faces as Bundy blew chunks all over the field.

“The heat got to him I think,” YES Network analyst and former Yankees outfielder Paul O’Neil said. “Sweat coming off his hat, puking, that’s just from heat.”

“The look on Kevin Durant’s face tells you all you need to know right there,” co-analyst and former Cy Young Award winner David Cone added.

Bundy wouldn’t hurl another pitch, getting removed after an inning and two-thirds. The Angels announced heat exhaustion caused their starter to get sick. It was 90 degrees for the first pitch at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

Bundy was the second pitcher to throw up on the mound during this MLB season. Earlier in June, Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows similarly hurled on the field during a hot Saturday. Burrows was removed from the game and sent down to the minors on the same day.

