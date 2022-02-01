WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Starts Crying After Learning About Tom Brady’s Retirement Live On-Air

Many NFL diehards undoubtedly shed a tear Tuesday morning when Tom Brady announced his retirement, and they were joined by Shannon Sharpe.

Fox Sports’ Undisputed opened their Tuesday show by addressing Brady’s comments from Monday night where he boldly refuted an ESPN report that he was retiring from the NFL. Hours after Brady attempted to disprove ESPN, he made his retirement official.

During the segment, Undisputed’s moderator Jenny Taft broke the news to Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless that Brady just announced his retirement from the NFL. Sharpe responded by removing his glasses and dabbing his eyes with a tissue twice.

“You’re crying over Tom Brady?” Bayless asked, seemingly stunned to see Sharpe shed legitimate tears for the iconic quarterback.

If anyone from Undisputed was going to cry for Brady on his way out, Bayless would have been the favorite. Last week, the Fox Sports host sounded heartbroken over Brady’s seemingly inevitably retirement.

But immediately after the news broke on Tuesday, Bayless responded by saying he was already told about Brady’s fate from a high-ranking Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive. With Bayless being able to temper his emotions, it was Sharpe who began to cry.

“Hell yeah I’m sad,” Sharpe said. “I didn’t want the man to go out like this.”

It seems like the perfect way to go out for Brady. At 44 years old, he is still arguably the best quarterback in the world. He wasn’t forced out by injury and no one will ever witness Brady as a broken-down NFL player who was past his prime. There will be no Willie Mays with the Mets moment for Brady.

Watch above via Fox Sports

