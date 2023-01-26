WATCH: Steph Curry Ejected After Throwing Mouthpiece in Frustration When Teammate Didn’t Pass Him The Ball

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was ejected from Wednesday night’s game after he threw his mouthpiece in frustration following an ill-timed shot from teammate Jordan Poole.

In the closing minutes of the Warriors’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry called for the ball by clapping his hands together, but Poole, who had the ball, decided to take a deep three-point shot, which he missed. Curry ran up the court on defense and immediately flung his mouthpiece toward the stands. The referee, Gediminas Petraitis, blew his whistle and ejected Curry.

“It was a crucial time in the game, and the way that our season has gone, questions about a heightened sense of urgency,” Curry said postgame. “I reacted in a way that put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place.”

NBA official and head crew chief of the game, Sean Wright, said the ejection was by the book due to the league’s rulebook.

“Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule, that is an automatic ejection,” Wright told a reporter.

All three of the Warriors superstar’s ejections have come after he chucked his mouthpiece toward the stands.

After Curry’s ejection, play continued, and Poole made the go-ahead bucket with one second left on the clock to break the tie.

🚨 JORDAN POOLE FOR THE WIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eA1l8PfW6q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2023

After Poole left the floor to head toward the Warriors’ locker room, he saw Curry, decided to poke fun at the situation, and threw his mouthpiece up in the air before the two embraced for a hug.

Jordan Poole threw his mouthpiece when he saw Steph 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/oRmo8gJ1Z8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2023

“We just kind of embraced a little bit,” Poole added postgame to reporters. “Obviously, he’s our leader, and we would love to have him in the game with us for the last three, but we just found a way to grit it out and get a big win against a really good team. We’ve got to keep that momentum going.”

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com