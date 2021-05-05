WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Engages In Shootout During Dramatic Cameo On ‘General Hospital’

Stephen A. Smith is usually firing sports takes on ESPN, but in a recent soap opera cameo, the multitalented entertainer was instead firing a gun in a dramatic shootout on General Hospital.

After he made his first appearance as “Brick” on General Hospital in 2016, Smith’s popularity gave him a recurring role as a crime family’s surveillance expert. And during Monday’s episode, Brick saved Jason Morgan and Dr. Britt Westbourne as he shot, and possibly killed a villain on the show.

According to a noted General Hospital fan site, this was Smith’s fifth appearance as Brick. And while I admit, I’m not soap opera connoisseur, my initial reaction is that Smith’s acting seems to fit right in with this melodramatic style of content.

Monday’s cameo was already Smith’s second on General Hospital this year. And During Tuesday morning’s edition of First Take on ESPN, Smith alluded that a potential love interest might be in Brick’s future.

Watch above via, ABC

