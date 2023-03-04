WATCH: NFL Star Travis Kelce Stars in Indiana Jones Parody Ahead of SNL Hosting Gig

Saturday Night Live released a funny Indiana Jones parody to preview Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s upcoming stint hosting the show.

Kelce is the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live and country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest. Variety reported on Kelce’s hosting gig, noting:

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is making his “SNL” hosting debut. It also reps the first appearance for Ballerini as musical guest. Her appearance comes after her new EP, “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” and its accompanying short film were released on Valentine’s Day. Ballerini is also staging the “Heartfirst” U.S. tour starting off in March.

The Tennesseean noted, of Ballerini’s appearance:

It marks the first “SNL” appearance for 29-year-old Ballerini, a Knoxville-raised artist who moved to Nashville as a teenager in hopes of achieving country music stardom. Showrunners confirmed her performance days after Ballerini surprised fans with “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat,” a six-song release chronicling the emotional roller-coaster of her 2022 divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans. “… i am in my living room screaming crying and throwing up. see you on march 4th,” Ballerini wrote Thursday evening on Twitter after the “SNL” lineup dropped. This season of “SNL” features a one-two punch of Nashville performers. Ballerini’s appearance follows Jack White, a “Saturday Night Live” regular who returns to the show Feb. 25 alongside host Woody Harrelson; “Wednesday” actor Jenna Ortega hosts March 11 alongside musical guest The 1975.

Kelce teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which he reenacts a famous scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark as castmembers Ego Nwodom and Bowen Yang look on:

MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ: Good luck Travis. TRAVIS KELCE: Good luck? MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ: Yeah. TRAVIS KELCE: Am I going to die? MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ: Probably. MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ: Oh, wow. So shiny. Can I touch it? TRAVIS KELCE: Marcello! Not now. TRAVIS KELCE: Now! Oh, crap. MARCELLO HERNÁNDEZ: That’s too heavy, it’s probably too heavy. EGO NWODIM: How long have they been doing that? BOWEN YANG: A couple hours. EGO NWODIM: Doesn’t he play football? BOWEN YANG: He played soccer. Football? EGO NWODIM: No, that would be football. BOWEN YANG: Futbol!

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

