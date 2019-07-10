The president of U.S. Soccer saw his tribute to the champion women’s team drowned out by the audience chanting for the players to receive equal pay to their male counterparts.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro was speaking at the New York parade festivities for the U.S. Women’s national soccer team Wednesday.

“Over the years from our development programs to our youth national teams to our professional leagues, the NWSL, to our women’s national team, U.S. Soccer has invested more in women’s soccer than any country in the world. And we will continue to invest–” Cordeiro said before he was cut off by loud chants of “EQUAL PAY” from the audience.

Cordeiro then said “we believe that U.S. Soccer—that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay. And together I believe we can get this done.”

He concluded his speech by again praising the team and saying “Go USA!”

Watch above, via CNN.

