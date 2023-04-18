Sports commentator Rich Eisen was seemingly at a loss for words when talking about Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors first-round series against the Sacramento Kings.

Green received a flagrant foul penalty 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest after Sabonis appeared to grab Green’s leg after falling to the ground. Green was seen yelling at opposing fans behind the Warriors’ bench, and even tried to hype up his team and cheer when it was announced he’d been ejected.

While Eisen was disappointed by the stomp, he was particularly taken aback by Green’s reaction to being ejected from a pivotal playoff game.

“Now that he’s got more grey in his beard, one would think that being unavailable would be worn in a much more statesmanlike manner,” Eisen said on Tuesday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “Not last night.

“But this was a one-possession game, and Draymond gets ejected and he’s barking at the crowd and then seemingly happy with the news [of the ejection].”

Draymond went full Draymond Monday night in Sacramento – ejected after stomping Domantas Sabonis in the chest – as #DubNation fell behind 0-2 in the series:#NBA #NBATwitter #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/5wEt5fbSFP — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 18, 2023

Eisen added that even if Sabonis was intentionally holding his leg, Green should have simply brought attention to it as opposed to taking the matter into his own hands. Now, the team trails 0-2 in the series to the third-seeded Kings with Green’s status for Game 3 uncertain.

“Why would you clap for being ejected?” Eisen said. “You gotta be out there! You’re a hall-of-fame player. Why is this, in your mind, better for you? [Is it] better for your podcast downloads or better for us to talk about it? I don’t get it.”

Watch above via The Rich Eisen Show.

