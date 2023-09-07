‘You Suck! F*ck You!’ Protesters Removed From U.S. Open After One Reportedly Glued Himself To Seat

Several environmentalist protesters had to be physically removed from the U.S. Open on Thursday after they interrupted Coco Gauff’s semi-final match against Karolina Muchova with chants against fossil fuels.

The protesters, who wore Extinction Rebellion shirts, interrupted the event with chants of “End fossil fuels!” from the audience stands, while one protester allegedly glued his feet to the floor.

Coco Gauff’s US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova halted by climate change protestors in the stands. #usopen pic.twitter.com/qded3qEYBN — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) September 8, 2023

Climate activist glued his feet to the floor at US Open after interrupting the match. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsv8TCGzd2 — Jack Ciapciak (@jackciapciak) September 8, 2023

During the incident, an announcer at the stadium reportedly confirmed that a protester had “glued his feet to the cement floor.”

After spectators jeered at the protesters with their own chants of “You suck!” and “F*ck you!” security could be seen escorting the environmentalists out one by one.

Fossil fuel protester is dragged out by security at the #USOpen. Match has been delayed over 10 minutes and counting. pic.twitter.com/zsbif0tfnd — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) September 8, 2023

The match was reportedly delayed by more than 30 minutes, however, as New York City Police officers struggled to remove the glue from one of the protester’s feet, according to Mail Sport editor Ben Nagle. After the glue was successfully removed, the man could be seen being removed from the stadium as he shouted back at the booing audience.

Final protestor removed and is screaming at the crowd, after police removed the glue from his feet. Over a 30 minute delay on Arthur Ashe. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/750IZn6KcT — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) September 8, 2023

The man has been removed – 35 mins since the protest/disruption began #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bYhGawKGi2 — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

A U.S. Open match also had to be paused on Tuesday after a member of the audience allegedly shouted a “famous Hitler phrase” at German tennis player Alexander Zverev during his match against Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner.

