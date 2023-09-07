Democratic Strategist James Carville Doesn’t Sugarcoat ‘Alarming’ Biden Poll Numbers: ‘There’s Not Much Else You Can Say’

Famous Democratic strategist James Carville didn’t bother attempting to spin the results of a brutal CNN poll released on Thursday that shows President Joe Biden treading water.

According to that poll, just 39% approve of the job Biden is doing. Meanwhile, 73% are “seriously concerned” about his age affecting his mental or physical competence.

Carville appeared on Thursday’s edition of CNN Primetime, where host Abby Phillip asked for his reaction.

“Look, these polls seem to get at the elephant in the room when it comes to President Biden,” she said. “For voters it’s his age they’re concerned about, his mental acuity, his health. What does that tell us?”

“Well, I guess, to say the least, the polls were not great,” Carville replied. “And it tells us that, you know, voters are expressing some apprehension here. It’s pretty clear. There’s not much else you can say when you look at them.”

Carville noted Democrats outperformed in the 2022 midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion. Republicans were expected to retake the Senate and achieve sweeping gains in the House. But Republicans lost a seat in the former and barely retook the latter.

“The polling I’ve seen or anybody else has seen is not very good,” he added.

“Are you saying, then, that you’re worried, that you think the Democrats should be taking this more seriously?” Phillip asked.

“Well, I mean, you know, it’s typically in the August or September before the election, you know – I think President Reagan’s numbers were not great, President Clinton’s were starting to move up a little bit, same thing President Obama,” he replied. “But you can’t look at this and not say that you’re concerned. For me to come on television and say I don’t find this alarming or troubling at all would be stupid. I wouldn’t do that.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com