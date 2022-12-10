Shellenberger Details ‘Overwhelmingly Progressive’ Twitter’s Decision-Making Behind Permanent Trump Ban in ‘Twitter Files 4’ Thread

By Caleb HoweDec 10th, 2022, 11:15 pm
 
Jack Dorsey

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Journalist and author Michael Shellenberger released the fourth installment of what Elon Musk has titled The Twitter Files, in a thread that took several hours to post on Saturday.

Shellenberger is the third writer given access to the files as part of an agreement with Musk, alongside fellow Substack writers and journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.

Saturday’s thread began with the short title frame tweet, continuing as Part 4 after Taibbi’s Part 3 posted on Friday.

Shellenberger did a few tweets recapping and linking back to the previous Twitter Files thread before continuing his part of the drip, drip release.

In the thread below, which is included without section breaks or summaries, Shellenberger discusses among many other things how then CEO Jack Dorsey was out of the country during the series of decisions that would ultimately lead to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

That’s the end. We may update this post with a few section headers if appropriate.

