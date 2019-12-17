Russian President Vladimir Putin was called out this week for still using the Windows XP operating system, which no longer receives regular security updates from Microsoft.

According to the Guardian, which cited photographs released by a Russian press service, Putin has the 2001 operating system “installed on computers in his office at the Kremlin and at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.”

“Microsoft stopped releasing regular security updates for Windows XP and Office 2003 in April 2014,” the newspaper explained, noting that Microsoft warns Windows XP users in 2019 are “vulnerable to security risks and viruses.”

Putin reportedly still uses the operating system because it was the last “given the green light for use on official Russian government computers.”

According to a Wired report from 2017, “Hackers have targeted XP for years” because its “lack of defenses and persistent popularity make it a popular target.”

“The natural question, given the absurd level of risk that comes with running Windows XP in 2017, is why on earth would anyone stick with it, much less millions of people and companies with so much to lose,” Wired declared.

Some social media users, including an editor at Bloomberg News, originally noticed Putin’s affinity for Windows XP in April.

Sharp-eyed internet users notice Putin’s computer seems to be running windows XP…. https://t.co/KIPb8xwgfl — greg white (@whitegl) April 2, 2019

