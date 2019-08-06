Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, is resigning from his post, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday.

Huntsman, the former governor of Utah, sent his resignation letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, according to the Trib. He is planning to move back to Utah in October, when the resignation is effective, and is reportedly mulling another run for governor of the state.

“American citizenship is a privilege and I believe the most basic responsibility in return is service to country,” Huntsman wrote in his letter to Trump. “To that end, I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations.”

Huntsman cited his desire to “reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities at home” in his letter, per the Tribune. By the fall, he will have served two years as ambassador.

CNN previously reported that on a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, the two discussed replacing Huntsman.

