CNN’s Anderson Cooper went off on President Donald Trump tonight for siding with an adversary of the United States.

Trump fired off a tweet this past weekend not only saying he still has confidence Kim Jong Un will keep his promise, but that he loved it when North Korea mocked Joe Biden:

“Choosing to believe a nuclear-armed adversary over his own handpicked national security adviser, there’s doing it while visiting an ally, one which falls within missile range of North Korea, one hosting tens of thousands of U.S. troops and many more American civilians, and compounding it all, the president also tried to enlist this dictator into what exactly? Denouncing a political rival?”

Trump was asked about his praise of Kim Jong Un roasting Biden and not only did Trump not walk it back at all, he said, “Perhaps he wants to get attention, and perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn’t matter.”

“The President of the United States should know, and that does matter,” Cooper said. “And if the president doesn’t know, he should take his fingers off the Twitter machine and maybe pick up a briefing book and do something that we all know he rarely does, which is read. The president still acts like he’s a powerless real estate developer in New York lying about building height and who he’s dating and calling up gossip columnists using pretend names to crow about his sexual process. The president is acting like a bystander who everything is going on. ‘Eh, who knows what’s going on?'”

He went through some of Trump’s past comments about Kim Jong Un before concluding, “It is plain to see President Trump telling us all that whatever it may mean to the country he was elected to govern, he measures success by the number of people showering him with adulation. At times, 10,000 screaming fans, or sometimes maybe just one fat little dictator with blood on his hands and missiles in his arsenal.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

