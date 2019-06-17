Tony Schwartz, Donald Trump’s co-author on The Art of the Deal, blasted the president on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes as almost incapable of telling the truth anymore.

“This is all he does now. He lies all the time. Virtually nothing he says is true,” Schwartz told Hayes. “There was a point at which only about 20 or 30 percent of what he said is untrue. It’s now 80 or 90 percent.”

Schwartz’s statement wasn’t mere hyperbole. According to the Washington Post Fact Checker, the number of false or misleading statements Trump has made since his 2017 Inauguration is approaching 11,000, and has notably accelerated of late.

On MSNBC, Schwartz was reacting to a number of falsehoods Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos during an extended White House interview. In it, Trump dismissed as “fake news” reports of internal polls showing he was badly trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in a number of swing states, even though the poll results have been confirmed by his campaign and Trump has since fired the pollster.

Trump also falsely stated that he couldn’t release his own tax returns, instead placing the blame on his lawyers for blocking them. He also then claimed that he wanted to have them released but then hedged by saying he “might” publicly release them at a later date.

When Hayes asked if the constant repetition, numerous contradictions, and blatant falsehoods that marked the ABC News interview were intentional ruses or were instead borne of desperation, Schwartz immediately said the latter.

“He is 100 percent incapable” of speaking in his own defense without talking in circles and lying, Schwartz observed. “There is not one chance in hell this guy could put together a coherent set of sentences and when he’s under pressure and feeling under enormous pressure, what he does is doubles down… and repeats and obfuscates and lies.”

Schwartz went on to offer some free advice to the media covering Trump. “None of it means anything,” he explained. “The right thing if to starve this sucker. Just stop listening. Ignore everything he says.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com