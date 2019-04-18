Barr: Mueller Report Includes 10 ‘Episodes’ Involving Trump and Obstruction of Justice

Attorney General William Barr said Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report recounts ten episodes regarding President Donald Trump and obstruction.

Speaking at a press conference held in advance of the release of Mueller’s report on the investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, Barr said “the report recounts ten episodes involving the President and discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.”

Barr also reiterated his decision, made after reviewing Mueller’s findings with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, that there was not sufficient evidence of obstruction of justice to charge the president.

After carefully reviewing the facts and legal theories outlined in the report, and in consultation with the Office of Legal Counsel and other Department lawyers, the Deputy Attorney General and I concluded that the evidence developed by the Special Counsel is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

The attorney general went on to note that he disagreed with some of Mueller’s legal theories on obstruction:

Although the Deputy Attorney General and I disagreed with some of the Special Counsel’s legal theories and felt that some of the episodes examined did not amount to obstruction as a matter of law, we did not rely solely on that in making our decision. Instead, we accepted the Special Counsel’s legal framework for purposes of our analysis and evaluated the evidence as presented by the Special Counsel in reaching our conclusion.

After that explanation, Barr defended Trump against allegations of obstruction, arguing that “there is substantial evidence to show that the President was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks.”

