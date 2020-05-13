A new poll out Wednesday reveals a whole lot of good news for former Vice President Joe Biden, and bad news for President Donald Trump.

According to the latest Retuers/Ipsos survey, Biden — the presumptive Democratic nominee — has surged to an eight point lead in the race. The same poll showed Biden ahead by only two points just last week — well within the four point margin of error.

Further, Trump the Reuters/Ipsos numbers show Trump sinking overall. His approval number, which last stood at 45 percent, now clocks in at 41. Meanwhile, the president’s disapproval increased from 51 to 56 percent in the same span.

The polls have not been kind to Trump in recent days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. One survey concluded that Trump handling of the crisis is viewed less favorably than that of every single governor in America. FiveThirtyEight, which averages all of the major surveys, has Trump at 43.7 percent approval.

