The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House asked the US Navy in an email to relocate or otherwise hide the USS John S. McCain during President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan last week. The warship, named in honor of recently deceased Sen. John McCain’s namesake father and grandfather, both of whom were Navy admirals, was moored at Yokosuka Naval Base not far from the USS Wasp, where Trump held a rally for the military as part of his visit to Japan.

The request to have the Navy take steps so that Trump wouldn’t have to be reminded of McCain — a political rival whom he has continuously insulted, even after the Senator’s death — provoked an explosive reaction on social media across the political spectrum. Reactions of disgust, dismay, and disappointment notably included McCain’s own daughter, Meghan, who has verbally sparred with the president over his ongoing disparagement of her father and family.

The White House wanted the U.S. Navy to move “out of sight” a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain before Trump’s visit to Japan last week https://t.co/nmoHXyU07z — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 29, 2019

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

Admiral John S. McCain Sr. commanded the Fast Carrier Task Force in WWII. Admiral John S. McCain Jr. served as CINCPAC. Captain John S. McCain III served in the Senate. The ship’s name honors all three, who served their country in war and in peace. It was covered with a tarp. https://t.co/0LAYArTevK — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) May 30, 2019

Directive #3: “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.” “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied.” via newsroom greats ⁦@rebeccaballhaus⁩ and ⁦@glubold⁩ https://t.co/yBBcUpPKYP — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) May 29, 2019

This was floating around late last week…glad someone could confirm it https://t.co/Wufo35Mn4i — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 29, 2019

Totally not petty, vindictive, weak, cruel or insecure. This is how a very principled, strong, confident, generous and honorable man behaves – especially when faced with an inanimate object that bears the name of a deceased person who can’t fight back. https://t.co/bvLMceYwWc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 30, 2019

If this is true, it is disgusting https://t.co/zmRGU9p3aA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 30, 2019

Go ahead, “patriots.” Make more excuses for this disgraceful childishness. https://t.co/W1XxiFsjkh — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 29, 2019

Snowflake in Chief https://t.co/xt0a2ZW9go — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 29, 2019

When the POTUS is *that* petty… https://t.co/obWlxaVmQy — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2019

We can all sleep soundly knowing the guy with the nuclear codes is so unstable they had to cover the name of a Navy Destroyer so he wouldn’t be triggered. https://t.co/qaHdZJS6vw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 30, 2019

The President of the United States is an easily triggered narcissist & all the agencies of the state have to work to assuage his easily wounded ego. Cool! Cool! https://t.co/eyGRBILzdQ — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 30, 2019

“You want me to cover up the name? On the ship?”https://t.co/QNBbPD0iX8 pic.twitter.com/bWRyDzF5Ri — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 30, 2019

This whole presidency is so surreal. https://t.co/Jyresz67ku — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 29, 2019

I never comment on this stuff, but this is abhorrent. After what the .@USNavy #JohnSMcCain & #yokosuka went through, ship & crew should have been embraced, even if none of the original sailors were there. Even if the name bugs #POTUS. It matters. TY .@glubold & @rebeccaballhaus https://t.co/cIBePAD6H1 — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) May 30, 2019

(stares at tweet until I burn holes in my laptop screen) https://t.co/pCodgdmTC8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 29, 2019

I can’t decide if this is more shameful or just plain pathetic. https://t.co/4L2lwZxA3R — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 30, 2019

If this is true, and it wasn’t related to maintenance, it is an extraordinary disgrace. To the ship, its crew, and the Navy. https://t.co/DNGyOAOXzo — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) May 30, 2019

But some conservatives reacted with denial to the news and simply refused to believe the Journal story.

I don’t believe this nonsense and you should not either. https://t.co/XBGfB7I3fg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 30, 2019

