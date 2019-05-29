comScore

Chief Petty Officer: Trump Roasted Over Report WH Went All Out to Hide the USS John McCain During Japan Trip

By Reed RichardsonMay 29th, 2019, 8:52 pm

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House asked the US Navy in an email to relocate or otherwise hide the USS John S. McCain during President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan last week. The warship, named in honor of recently deceased Sen. John McCain’s namesake father and grandfather, both of whom were Navy admirals, was moored at Yokosuka Naval Base not far from the USS Wasp, where Trump held a rally for the military as part of his visit to Japan.

The request to have the Navy take steps so that Trump wouldn’t have to be reminded of McCain — a political rival whom he has continuously insulted, even after the Senator’s death — provoked an explosive reaction on social media across the political spectrum. Reactions of disgust, dismay, and disappointment notably included McCain’s own daughter, Meghan, who has verbally sparred with the president over his ongoing disparagement of her father and family.

But some conservatives reacted with denial to the news and simply refused to believe the Journal story.

