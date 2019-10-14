President Donald Trump is facing calls to condemn a parody video shown at a conference of his supporters that featured him massacring members of the media and his political rivals.

The New York Times first reported the video — played at a conference at the Trump National Doral resort featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders — that shows Trump violently murdering an array of his perceived foes in a church, from John McCain to Mika Brzezinski to CNN to Black Lives Matter to George Soros. The parody uses a famous scene from 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

ABC News reporter and White House Correspondents Association president Jonathan Karl called the video “vile and dangerous” and issued a statement on behalf of the group:

The WHCA is horrified by a video reportedly shown over the weekend at a political conference organized by the President’s supporters at the Trump National Doral in Miami. All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents. We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.

CNN — which is the last victim of Trump’s rampage in the parody, taking a stake through the throat — issued a statement calling on the president to denounce the video.

Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the president have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining — but it is by far and away the worst. The images depicted are vile and horrific. The president and his family, the White House, and the Trump campaign need to denounce it immediately in the strongest possible terms. Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone.

In August, a Trump supporter was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending pipe bombs to CNN and other opponents of the president.

In a Monday morning tweet, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote that Trump will watch the video “shortly” but is getting the condemnation out of the way first:

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019

“That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence,” a spokesman for the Trump campaign told the Times.

Cindy and Meghan McCain also spoke out against the video on Twitter:

Reports describing a violent video played at a Trump Campaign event in which images of reporters & @JohnMcCain are being slain by Pres Trump violate every norm our society expects from its leaders& the institutions that bare their names. I stand w/ @whca in registering my outrage — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) October 14, 2019

No it isn’t – the joker is a fictional character from a comic book. One of the people in this video is my Dad, sitting senators and congresspeople. Please don’t insult me or them by insinuating this is anything like heavy metal. This could inspire violence towards REAL people. https://t.co/3jU14QUnDQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 14, 2019

Also you’d be screaming bloody murder if something like this was shown at an Adam Schiff or Obama event. So please for God’s sake just stop. This video is disgusting and disturbing and any human with any moral clarity sees that. https://t.co/3jU14QUnDQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 14, 2019

Other journalists, pundits and figures murdered by Trump in the parody weighed in on the video:

Call someone an “enemy” over and over again, and you have some responsibility for what happens to them. Trump is responsible for a climate that is so hateful, so hostile toward journalists that it spawns videos like this one. https://t.co/mn1W8W69M1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2019

Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video.The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such. https://t.co/uxikv4fAT0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 14, 2019

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: it’s only a matter of time till a journalist is murdered by a MAGA type. This is sick stuff from the pro-Trump brigade: https://t.co/8Ptj1EFDNc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 14, 2019

This is difficult to watch https://t.co/Ft9YYyn6rH — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 14, 2019

This is just despicable. I wondered whether to share–and please exercise discretion–but words don’t do justice to how odious this video is of a fake Trump massacring journalists and America’s leading political figures. https://t.co/nBrcLy3hbm — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 14, 2019

What’s the overlap between people who think this video is OK and those who blame mass shootings and violence on video games, Hollywood and/or on the mainstream news media? https://t.co/JTssnvwGpX — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 14, 2019

Some of the targets in this video were sent bombs by a Trump superfan last year and the president responded by attacking the press. Saudi Arabia killed a Washington Post columnist and the WH stuck by their side. His backers get the text and subtext perfectly clearly. https://t.co/Tnc5RDw4xT — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 14, 2019

I’m so sad for all of us. For the people who think it’s a joke. For the people who have been and will be hurt by those who think it’s a joke. For the people who will be hurt indirectly, just by living in an increasingly polarized and hateful country. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 14, 2019

Remember in August when the president took a stand against “gruesome and grisly” video games because “it is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence”? https://t.co/WAgthocHD6 — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) October 14, 2019

