CNN Panel Rips Trump Over Charlottesville Defense: He’s Relitigating ‘Perhaps the Worst Moment of His Presidency’

Jake Tapper and his CNN panel knocked President Donald Trump this afternoon for continuing to defend his infamous Charlottesville response.

CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond said people in the White House have been trying to warn POTUS about not “taking the bait” like Trump did in this case responding to Joe Biden.

Tapper reflected on the timeline of Trump’s statements leading up to the “very fine people” moment and showed a clip from his interview yesterday grilling Kellyanne Conway on the topic.

NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe said by the time he made that third infamous statement, Trump clearly understood what the issues where but this ended up being a “low point for his administration.”

Tapper turned to David Urban––a mber of the Trump 2020 advisory board––and asked if he thinks Trump should be talking about the economy instead of “relitigating perhaps the worst moment of his presidency.”

“I think it’s a bad idea,” Urban answered.

Former Obama White House comms director Jen Psaki said Democrats can both bring up issues like Charlottesville and talk about the economy.

Tapper asked at one point if Trump truly understands why so many people––which includes a number of Republicans––found his remarks at the time to be “troublesome” in suggesting a false moral equivalence.

Diamond said, “I think he truly believes that he is right on this this issue and he is talking about it in the appropriate manner.”

