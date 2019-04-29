Joe Biden Opens Kickoff Rally With Remarks About Synagogue Shooting: ‘We’re in a Battle for America’s Soul’

Former Vice President Joe Biden began his kickoff rally with brief remarks about the shooting at a California synagogue this weekend, and alluded to President Donald Trump when he said “We’re in a battle for America’s soul.”

Biden held his first campaign rally in Pittsburgh Monday, and began by joking “My name is Joe Biden, and I am Jill Biden‘s husband. That’s how I’m known back home, that’s how I’m known most places.”

But then, Biden turned serious, telling the crowd at the Teamsters union hall “I want to take a moment, quite frankly, to reflect on something that happened here in the state not long ago, and matter of fact very recently.”

“And it reflects on the anti-Semitic attack that took place this weekend in Poway Synagogue in California,” Biden said. “One dead, three injured, but folks we saw hate in Charlottesville, we saw it again in Pittsburgh at the Tree of Life Synagogue, the attack the deadliest in American history on a Jewish community. And we’re reminded again that we are in a battle. We are in a battle for America’s soul. I really believe that. And we have to restore it.”

Biden’s campaign launch video cited Trump’s Charlottesville remarks, in which he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the protests that led to the murder of Heather Heyer.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

