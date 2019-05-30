CNN anchor Brianna Keilar hit the military officials and administration officials who worked to hide the late Sen. John McCain’s name from President Donald Trump during his trip to Japan.

Speaking on CNN Right Now with Brianna Keilar Thursday, Keilar slammed the reported decision to hide McCain’s name from Trump while he was visiting a military base, and the decision by certain service members to wear pro-Trump patches on their military uniforms.

“The Navy which is stretched so thin on resources and deployments … is dedicating manpower to deal with this USS John McCain controversy,” Keilar said. “If the military is seen as supporting a particular president, then Americans who don’t support that president may not want to serve.”

“Then the military is rife to become weaponized by one party and that’s not supposed to happen in America,” Keilar noted. “That’s what happens in Venezuela, Iran, China, Russia, North Korea.”

Keilar also lamented Trump saying he never asked and didn’t know about the plan to cover up the name of the ship named for the Republican senator and his father and his grandfather.

“The fact that the president never authorized the this move to obscure the name of the ship is actually worse than if he did,” Keilar said. “Because it means that some officials in the Navy are catering to the president’s political vendetta.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com