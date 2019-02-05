Colbert Rips Northam: I’m Guessing You Would Remember Wearing Blackface

On Monday night, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert slammed Virginia governor Ralph Northam over the photo in his medical school yearbook showing a person in blackface standing next to another person in a Klan robe and hood.

“Now, Northam apologized,” Colbert said, referring to the governor’s first response to the photo controversy.

“But when people still wanted him to step down, he had a change of heart — and of memory,” Colbert continued on.

He then played a clip of Northam denying it was actually him in the photo.

“I am very sorry,” Colbert said in an exaggerated voice meant to be Northam. “Oh, you still want me to resign? I mean, I did not do it.”

The comedian then suggested wearing blackface is probably not something that just slips your mind.

“I’m guessing wearing blackface is one of those things you would remember doing,” Colbert quipped. “Like skydiving or your first time. ‘Am I a virgin? Let me check my yearbook and get back to you on that one.’”

A bit later on, Colbert also showed the clip of a reporter asking Northam if he could still moonwalk during the same bizarre Saturday presser when Northam denied the photo was of him.

For a moment, Northam seemed to consider doing it before his wife stopped him.

“Here’s the deal!” Colbert said. “That reporter was so close! That reporter was foiled by his wife! He came this close to the best day of his career! ‘Governor! Is there any chance you’re stupid enough to do the moonwalk right now?'”

Watch above, via CBS

