Exclusive: What Trump Told Cops About His Weight, Height and Occupation

Former President Donald Trump told police he weighs 240 pounds and stands at 6 feet, 2 inches when he was arraigned at a lower Manhattan courthouse this week, Mediaite has learned.

Perps are required to provide certain personal information to police during arraignments, including their height, weight, and occupation. That information is recorded alongside the names of their arresting officers, typically on an online booking sheet system.

A source familiar with Trump’s arrest said the former president told officers he has a weight of 240 pounds and a height of 6’2″, the latter metric coming in at one inch shorter than what he usually claims.

Trump identified his profession as “business person,” the source told Mediaite (not past and future president of the United States, as some might have expected).

The 45th president’s weight has been hotly contested by his supporters and critics since his ascent to the presidency.

The number he gave New York police is in line with the claims of his White House doctors. During his first term in office, they pegged his poundage at 239 pounds in 2018 and 243 pounds in 2019.

Skeptics (or “girthers,” as they self-identify) noted his measurements of 6’3″ and 239 pounds put him exactly one pound below obesity levels, prompting speculation that the president was lying about his weight – or height – to avoid the “obese” label. Politico reported in 2016 that Trump’s driver’s license listed his height at 6’2″, one inch shorter than the height claimed by his doctors.

The measurements he reported to police would put Trump, an avid golfer but also an enthusiastic engorger of fast food, firmly in the obese category.

Appearances, from beauty to hand size, have always played an outsized role in Trump’s life. At a rally in 2019, he insulted the girth of a supporter he mistook for a protester.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem,” Trump said. “Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please. Got a bigger problem than I do. Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done?’”

