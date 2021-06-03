Fauci Praises Trump for Operation Warp Speed, Claims He’s Never Been ‘Sharply Critical’ of Former President’s Administration

One day after President Joe Biden gave his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, credit for the coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci followed suit.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Thursday, Fauci was asked about Biden saying Wednesday that, “Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act … the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican president.”

“What do you make of that credit there?” New Day host John Berman asked Fauci.

“It’s well deserved,” Fauci said. “I’ve said that all along.”

The infectious disease expert referenced the recent release of his emails — which have been widely reported this week — and noted that those correspondences did not contain any harsh words about Trump.

“You want to go back on emails, go back and look at the good ones. I have never really done anything sharply critical at all of the Trump administration. Not at all. And I’ve also given them credit.”

While Fauci’s emails may not have contained any Trump criticism, the NIAID director has made quite a number of public comments blasting the former president. In February, Fauci said, “When it became clear that in order to maintain my integrity and to get the right message I had to publicly disagree with [Trump], he did things — or allowed things to happen — that were terrible.” There are numerous other examples of Fauci being publicly critical of Trump as well, dating back to his very first news conference as a member of the Biden administration.

Nonetheless, Fauci, on Thursday, did praise Trump and his administration for getting the Covid-19 vaccines out quickly.

“The idea of Operation Warp Speed, and the investment of that amount of money to get that amount of vaccines ready to go, clearly is something that should be given as credit to the Trump administration,” Fauci said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

