Dr. Fauci Says Trump Did ‘Terrible’ Things Whenever They Publicly Contradicted Each Other

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with The Telegraph published Friday, said he is relieved that he no longer reports to former President Donald Trump, elaborating that Trump would allow “terrible” things to happen under his watch.

During one part of the interview, Fauci told the U.K. outlet that over time, he clashed more and more with Trump.

“When it became clear that in order to maintain my integrity and to get the right message I had to publicly disagree with [Trump], he did things—or allowed things to happen—that were terrible,” Fauci told The Telegraph.

Fauci, a leading voice in the fight against Covid-19 during the Trump administration’s tenure, was frequently contradicted by Trump and now blames Trump’s associates for contradicting him publicly.

“Like he allowed Peter Navarro to write an editorial in USA Today saying that almost everything I’ve ever said was wrong. He allowed the communications department of the White House to send out a list to all of the media… about all of the mistakes I’ve made, which was absolute nonsense because there were no mistakes,” Fauci added.

Nearing the end of The Telegraph’s interview with Fauci, when asked if Trump ever thanked him, the infectious disease expert replied, “No!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]