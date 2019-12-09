FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back against newly-widespread claims that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, saying the bureau has “no information” supporting that.

Wray was speaking with ABC News correspondent Pierre Thomas about the release of the Inspector General report about the FBI’s inquiry into the Donald Trump campaign’s ties with Russia.

Wray also spoke about conspiracy theories about Ukraine promoted by Trump and his allies in recent weeks.

“We have no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election,” Wray told Thomas.

NEW: Asked about Pres. Trump’s desire for Ukraine to investigate debunked conspiracy theory pushed by Rudy Giuliani and others, FBI Dir. Chris Wray tells @PierreTABC, “we have no information” supporting the theory. https://t.co/Yw2Hqwv70g pic.twitter.com/kOWBBXL5Uy — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 9, 2019

“There’s all kinds of people saying all kinds of things out there. I think it’s important for the American people to be thoughtful consumers of information and to think about the sources for it,” Wray said.

Thomas also asked about Trump bringing up CrowdStrike in his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in reference to a debunked conspiracy about a non-existent computer server linked to the Democratic National Committee.

Wray did not directly address the question, instead saying “We at the FBI have no information that would indicate that Ukraine tried to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

