Federalist Society Reportedly Really Mad That Trump Caved on Citizenship Question

President Donald Trump’s conservative allies at the Federalist Society are reportedly upset at his decision to forgo adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported Friday morning that Federalist Society President Leonard Leo and others were shocked at the decision to compile data on U.S. citizens through existing information rather than continue the court fight over the question.

“A total waste of everyone’s time. … It’s certainly going to give people pause the next time one has to decide how far to stick one’s neck out,” a source told Swan.

“Conservatives in the administration, senior level and top figures in the conservative legal movement are stunned and depressed by the president’s last minute retreat on his fight to put a citizenship question in the census,” Swan said Friday on MSNBC First Look.

Additionally, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported a similar sentiment from her sources in an appearance on CNN’s New Day Friday.

“This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about. So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated,” Haberman said.

“It certainly has deflated morale. And it has frustrated people at the White House who felt this was all chaos internally,” she continued.

She also noted that the unsuccessful court fight to add the question has left Trump frustrated with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“The president’s been very frustrated with the commerce secretary,” Haberman said. “You heard yesterday Bill Barr, the A.G., basically without naming the commerce secretary, lay this at the feet of commerce.”

Watch above, via MSNBC and CNN.

