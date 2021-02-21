A former Donald Trump deputy national security adviser says the former president offered to fly North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un home on Air Force One after their 2019 summit in Vietnam.

The BBC is releasing the third and final episode of Trump Takes On the World, their documentary series on how Trump broke norms and upended international diplomacy throughout his presidency. The final installment of the series gravitated around Trump’s meeting with Kim in Hanoi, and how it fell apart when they failed to reach an agreement on sanctions and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Matthew Pottinger spoke to the BBC for their coverage on how Trump’s approach to North Korea was a shock to numerous diplomats. Not the least reason for this is that, according to Pottinger, Trump offered to fly Kim back to North Korea on Air Force One

“President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One,” Pottinger said. “The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said: ‘I can get you home in two hours if you want.’ Kim declined.”

Pottinger said Trump made the offer after the breakdown in negotiations with Kim, after which, the former president told the media “Sometimes you just have to walk.” The BBC also heard from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and UN official Jeff Feltman over their shock and recollections of Trump’s accommodating diplomacy with the rogue nation.

