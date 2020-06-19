President Donald Trump is lashing out at Fox News — after their latest poll showed him down big to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!

The president has long taken umbrage with Fox polling. After the network released its May survey, which showed him down by 8 to Biden, Trump invoked the late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes as part of a diatribe against the network.

“Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!” Trump wrote.

Trump is now trailing Biden by 12 points, according to Thursday’s poll released by the network.

Though Fox News surveys have long been derided by Trump, many in the industry hold the network’s polling operation in high regard. Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight rates Fox News as an A- pollster. And, as noted by the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake, Fox’s final poll of the 2016 presidential race showed Trump trailing Hillary Clinton up 48-44. Trump ended up losing the popular vote 48-46.

